While all eyes are on Audi’s latest electric vehicle, the E-Tron GT saloon, it’s not the only all-electric model in its lineup. The automaker began delivering the E-Tron crossover in 2019, and that model is due for a mid-cycle refresh. However, instead of the usual design tweaks automakers make, Audi is rumoured to be updating the electrified powertrain, too. The rumour comes from Autocar that has sources inside the automaker.

If true, the updates are quite significant, especially for a mid-cycle makeover. According to the publication, not only will the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback receive a new battery, which will increase its range, but the two will also receive improved electric motors that are more efficient. Autocar’s sources say that the E-Tron will deliver more than 373 miles of range for both variants. The current 95-kilowatt-hour battery delivers 249 miles of range in the UK.

The updated powertrain, along with the revised looks, is designed to extend the model’s lifecycle through 2025 and possibly beyond. The updated E-Tron won’t arrive until the second half of 2022. Next year is also when Audi plans to reveal the Q6 E-Tron that’s arriving for the 2023 model year. The Q6 is expected to break cover sometime in 2022, which is being developed alongside the new-gen all-electric Porsche Macan.