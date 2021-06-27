The Ford GT debuted over six years ago at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show. It came out of nowhere, stealing the limelight from several high-profile debuts hoping to make a splash. The Ford GT was a stunning arrival that resurrected the icon with technological precision, pushing the nameplate into the 21st century. It’s become a sought-after model due to its limited production and potent performance, and now rapper Post Malone owns one.

Earlier this week, Malone posted to his Facebook and Instagram accounts a picture of him posing in front of his new ride with the car’s butterfly doors fully open. In the posts he thanked both Ford and Ford Performance. The all-white GT looks like a spaceship with its clean design. Specific details about Malone’s GT are scarce, though we do know the basics, and that’s what matters here. Powering the mid-engine supercar is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 that’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Ford tweaked the performance for the 2020 model year, upping it from the original 647 bhp to 660 bhp. The torque is 550 lb-ft, which was left unchanged. The extra horsepower came from more powerful ignition coils and improved piston cooling. Another 2020 upgrade included the Akrapovič titanium exhaust as standard equipment. Ford made other tweaks to the 2020 GT that included a new vent design for the flying buttresses, improving cooling, and a stuffer suspension when in Track mode.

We’re finally nearing the end of the GT’s production run, which means the Blue Oval supercar will become an even hotter commodity. In 2018, Ford announced it’d extend production through 2022 by another 350 units for a total production run of 1,350. Ford instituted an application process for potential buyers, receiving more than 6,500 applicants in 2016. There’s little doubt interest has only grown, but with such a limited production run, only a handful will get to own it, like Post Malone.