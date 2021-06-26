MV Agusta unveiled its new Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS in April, 2021. The brand revised the platform for long-distance comfort with adjusted ergonomics, a new Smart Clutch System, and DLC-coated engine internals. MV wasn’t satisfied with just telling us that the new Turismo Veloce was a globe-trotting sport-tourer, however. They wanted to show us its grand touring prowess with a 24-hour ride spanning 11 European countries.

The lucky pilot was none other than veteran Italian moto journalist Valerio Boni, a rider known for long-distance feats. Over 40 years ago, Boni captured a world record with a 24-hour Vespa 50 ride. Most recently, the endurance king racked up 466 miles in 24-hours aboard a Polini pocket bike. While the Turismo Veloce offered much more comfortable accommodations, the 1,245-mile trip wasn’t easy by any means.

Launching from Malmö, Sweden on June, 20, 2021, Boni sailed through Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Switzerland, Austria, and Liechtenstein before arriving at MV Agusta’s Schiranna headquarters in Italy. The MV crossed the finish line with 1,244 miles on the trip meter, securing the world record for Boni and the Italian brand.

Despite his triumphant finish, Boni’s endured some challenging conditions and setbacks. Heavy rains plagued the central European stage and a detour in Holland threatened the 1,245-mile goal. However, the experienced distance rider persevered, arriving in relative comfort.

“Everything went according to plan, or almost,” remarked Boni. “We reached our objective also thanks to the Turismo Veloce, which proved to be extremely reliable and comfortable, two qualities that certainly were key in this situation. The comfortable saddle, the good protection provided by the windshield, the absence of vibrations and the cruise control function are the most important elements that helped me ride the Turismo Veloce for 2,003 km in 24 hours across 11 countries. It was an unforgettable experience, and a not too tiring one either.”