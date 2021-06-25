While there's loads of media coverage surrounding a handful of fatal Tesla crashes, as well as some fires, we don't see as many reports about Tesla's vehicles saving lives. However, on several occasions, we've reported on massive and terrible accidents that left the Tesla Model 3 destroyed and the driver and passengers relatively unscathed.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to say the brand's vehicles are the safest in the world. He's been pushing that statement for years, and after a NHTSA report proved the Model 3 had the lowest probability of injury of any car ever tested, it sort of sealed the deal, though Musk wasn't supposed to share that information publically. Now, the Model Y is proving itself in much the same way.

According to a report published by Teslarati with information from the Mountain Reporter Facebook page, a recent Tesla Model 3 crash occurred between Snow Valley and Big Bear Dam on Highway 18 in California. The Model 3 apparently lost control and drove off the side of a cliff.

Reports say the Tesla fell some 100 feet into an area filled with trees. As you can see from the photos taken at the scene, the Model 3 landed vertically. Nonetheless, the Tesla's cabin seemed to sustain only minor damage, and the occupants were all able to get out of the car on their own. Of course, there were some minor and moderate injuries, and the people had to be transported to a hospital, but it seems they'll be okay.

Tesla is under constant scrutiny for its vehicles' build quality and fit and finish. In addition, while the cars sell at luxury prices, many folks note that they don't match the refined interiors of luxury rivals, such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes.

With that said, it has become increasingly clear that despite any negative message about Tesla's quality and interior build, the cars prove to be incredibly safe, which is much more important than high-grade leather, fancy trim, and perfect panel alignment. Hopefully, someday in the near future, Tesla will be able to improve its build quality and better its reputation, all while continuing to produce the safest cars.