During the second day of practice ahead of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race, the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid once again was the fastest car in the Exhibition class.

The time of 04:10.342 in the Lower Section was not only 5 seconds better than the next contender (Model 3) in its class, but also one of the best overall (see the table here).

Report from the first day of testing.

Unplugged Performance notes also that the top speed in the sector was 140 mph (225 km/h).

Driver Randy Pobst explains that the team was working hard on several issues to tune the car for the race on Sunday 27 June. There is still potential to go quicker. Two more days of testing are left: 24-25 June.

"Day 3 in the @Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid. We had some great runs! A couple things to figure out, but over all a beautiful day. Come ride along and sit in the driver's seat with the man himself, Randy Pobst as he qualifies 1st in class on the bottom section of America's mountain Pikes Peak."

There are two Tesla Model 3 in the Exhibition class as well, and interestingly, one of them was second best, with a 5-second gap to the Model S Plaid:

2018 Tesla Model 3 (#90, Daijiro Yoshihara) - 04:15.653

2021 Tesla Model 3 (#88, Joshua Allan) - 04:33.940

Tesla Model S Plaid specs