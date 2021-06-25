The Nissan Juke Rally Tribute Concept celebrates the 50th anniversary of the 240Z winning the East African Rally in 1971. To pay homage to the competition machine, the unique Juke wears a dark red and black body like the rally car.

The rally-inspired Juke has a raised ride height and bolt-on wheel arch flares that make room for huge tyres. There are tweaks to the front and rear fascia to reduce the overhangs. A pair of circular LED lamps attach to the bonnet, and the roof rack also has LED lights. There's no glass in the rear hatch, which makes room for a pair of full-sized spare tyres.

Nissan killed the Juke for the American market and replaced it with the Kicks. The latest generation debuted for the 2020 model year in Europe. The model grows in size over the previous generation, and this allows for a larger cabin for passengers to stretch out. It packs a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 112 bhp (84 kilowatts). A six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic are available.

The Juke Rally Tribute Concept only exists in renderings, but Nissan imagines it using a hybrid powertrain. The idea is that the instant torque from the electric motor would enhance the model's performance.

In 1971, a 240Z driven by Edgar Herrmann with navigator Hans Schüller won the East African Safari Rally. The car featured a raised ride height and chunky tyres to handle the rugged terrain. A trio of lamps on the bonnet and a spotlight on the A-pillar lit the way ahead.

Competitors driving the 240Z also came in second and seventh place in the rally. Nissan restored the winner in 2013 and put it in the company's heritage collection in Zama, Japan.