Skoda is making its Enyaq iV electric SUV available to police, fire and ambulance services across the UK. The family car is the latest to join the Czech company’s ‘blue light’ fleet, which also allows emergency services to pick up custom-made versions of the Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq, to name but three.

Offered in a choice of two variants – the 60 with its 62kWh battery and the 80 with its 82 kWh unit – the Enyaq iV has 201 bhp, giving it the ability to get from 0-62 mph in 8.5 seconds before dashing to a top speed of 99 mph. Driven more sedately, the Enyaq comes with a range of up to 333 miles, and it has the ability to charge the battery to 80 percent in around 40 minutes – as long as you can find a rapid charger.

For fleets that want off-road performance, the car will soon be made available with all-wheel drive, but for now it’s rear-wheel-drive only. Even so, it comes with almost 19 cm of ground clearance, which is just 2 cm less than a Range Rover Velar.

Skoda says the ‘blue-light’ conversions will allow emergency services to go “green”, but the zero-emission cars also have operational advantages. Not only will they save fleets expensive fuel bills, but the vehicles have fewer moving parts than diesel equivalents, making them easier to maintain.

The company has already mocked up versions of the Enyaq for the fire service, ambulance service and police, although it hasn’t yet detailed the roles these vehicles might carry out. Previous Skoda blue-light conversions include a Kodiaq police dog van and a Kodiaq ambulance, while the emergency services are also getting the only high-riding Octavia Scouts to come to the UK.

In the past Skoda has also built Octavia vRS, Kodiaq and Scala police cars, while West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has also taken on a fleet of Kodiaq SUVs. Skoda has also made a number of hybrid models, including the Superb iV, Octavia iV and Octavia vRS iV, available to emergency services that want to cut their emissions.

Skoda has not announced how much it will charge the emergency services for their Enyaq iVs, but private customers pay at least £31,995 to get their hands on one. The larger battery option increases the asking price further still.