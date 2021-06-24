There are several Porsche 911 flavours to choose from but out of all the derivatives, the 911 Sport Classic model is one of the most coveted. With a limited production run, a wider body, Fuchs-style alloy wheels, double-bubble roof, and most importantly, stick shift, the serialised 997-generation 911 Sport Classic is exotic, and we might be seeing its return in the 992-generation.

The hypothesis comes with another sighting of an unknown 911 prototype at the Nurburgring. You can watch the flat-out run captured by Carspotter Jeroen in the video above, complete with eargasmic exhaust notes coming from those massive outlets.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Photos

While the previous sighting back in April is largely similar to what you can see here, we love how raw the sound is from this recent spy video upload. Just like before, there isn't even a smidge of concealment in the presumed 911 Sport Classic prototype.

Several design details are out in the open, although there isn't much to hide with other 911 derivatives already selling in the market. There's the customary ducktail spoiler, of course, as well as the twin-domed roof and seemingly wider wheel arch flares. The front and rear fascias of the prototype also take from the 911 Turbo S.

For the powertrain, the rumoured upcoming 911 Sport Classic could adopt what's inside the recently-unveiled Porsche 911 GTS – a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine that produces 473 bhp (352 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-metres) of torque.

Porsche has yet to confirm the arrival of a 911 Sport Classic for the 992 generation, although we won't be surprised if the German automaker does so in the next few months. We still expect it to be limited in numbers, just like the 250 units of the previous model, all sold in under 48 hours.