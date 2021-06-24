There’s been no shortage of AMG action from Mercedes over the last few months though the C63 Saloon has been a bit elusive. We may now know why. Spy shots from our friends at Motor.es show the super saloon with less camouflage than ever, likely indicating development has progressed since we last saw it in March. The new shots reveal more of the car’s styling, though it’s not like it was too much of a mystery.

The new shots show the 2022 AMG C63 with a lot less camouflage covering the fascias. Previous spy shots had the car draped in camo, including the front and rear fascias and the lighting units. That camouflage has come off the headlights and taillights and some portions of the front bumper. We can see the large central opening flanked by two larger intakes pushed to the outside of the aggressive-looking front bumper. The Panamericana grille and badges are front and centre, too.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-AMG C63 Saloon Spy Shots

8 Photos

We can’t see under the sheet metal, but we do know the next-generation C63 will arrive with far fewer cylinders than the current model. Power in the 2022 C63 will come from a turbocharged 2.0-litre hybrid four-cylinder. That may not sound like much fun, but the powertrain is rumoured to produce over 550 bhp (410 kilowatts), which is a sizeable increase over the current V8’s 503-bhp (375-kW) output.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG C63 is expected to debut later this year alongside the C63 Estate that we’ve caught countless times out testing. Both should go on sale for the 2022 model year, likely arriving at dealerships early next year. A C63 Cabriolet and Coupe are also expected as spy shots have caught the regular C-Class Cabriolet out testing, though those will likely arrive later than the saloon and estate. The C63 may be losing its twin-turbo V8 for a hybrid powertrain, but it shouldn’t disappoint with its performance.