Here we have the first videos of the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid in training sessions for the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race.

The race-prepared car (that still weighs "well over 4,000 pounds (1,800 kg)") will be driven by Randy Pobst, who last year was racing in a Tesla Model 3 Performance (it ended in a spectacular crash then).

Tesla Model S Plaid (#42) starts in the Exhibition class and, as it turns out, in the first session on Tuesday, 22 June, the car was number one in its class with a time of 02:40.86 (the upper section) and one of the best overall (see the table here).

With 760 kW of power and all-wheel drive, we strongly believe that the Tesla Model S Plaid will be one of the quickest cars on the track.

Stay tuned for more reports. The race is scheduled for 27 June.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs