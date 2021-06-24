The race-ready Tesla flagship will race in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Here we have the first videos of the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid in training sessions for the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race.

The race-prepared car (that still weighs "well over 4,000 pounds (1,800 kg)") will be driven by Randy Pobst, who last year was racing in a Tesla Model 3 Performance (it ended in a spectacular crash then).

Tesla Model S Plaid (#42) starts in the Exhibition class and, as it turns out, in the first session on Tuesday, 22 June, the car was number one in its class with a time of 02:40.86 (the upper section) and one of the best overall (see the table here).

With 760 kW of power and all-wheel drive, we strongly believe that the Tesla Model S Plaid will be one of the quickest cars on the track.

Stay tuned for more reports. The race is scheduled for 27 June.

 
 
 

Tesla Model S Plaid specs

  • 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
  • battery capacity: N/A
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
    0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
    MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds
  • 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
    Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
  • top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
  • three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
  • system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
  • DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
    can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
  • Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
  • Wheels 19" or 21"
  • Cargo 28 cu ft
  • Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)