The race-ready Tesla flagship will race in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
Here we have the first videos of the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid in training sessions for the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race.
The race-prepared car (that still weighs "well over 4,000 pounds (1,800 kg)") will be driven by Randy Pobst, who last year was racing in a Tesla Model 3 Performance (it ended in a spectacular crash then).
Tesla Model S Plaid (#42) starts in the Exhibition class and, as it turns out, in the first session on Tuesday, 22 June, the car was number one in its class with a time of 02:40.86 (the upper section) and one of the best overall (see the table here).
With 760 kW of power and all-wheel drive, we strongly believe that the Tesla Model S Plaid will be one of the quickest cars on the track.
Stay tuned for more reports. The race is scheduled for 27 June.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)