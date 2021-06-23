We honestly never thought this day would come, but there's news to share about Lancia actually launching new cars. Parent company Stellantis has vowed to invest in all of its troubled brands in the next 10 years, and it appears the first order of business is to replace the archaic Ypsilon. Subjected to a couple of facelifts, the city car in its third generation has been around since 2011 and is in dire need of a complete overhaul.

Automotive News Europe reports no fewer than three completely new cars are on the agenda, with a small hatchback leading the way to replace the Ypsilon. It's allegedly scheduled to go on sale in mid-2024 and become Lancia's very first EV, but we're hearing a petrol-fuelled version is in the works as well.

Gallery: Lancia Ypsilon restyling 2021

22 Photos

In the first quarter of 2026, a compact crossover will follow and is going to eschew the combustion engine altogether by being offered exclusively with electric propulsion. Much like the city-oriented hatch, the crossover will likely be twinned with other cars to spread out the development costs. In addition, possible equivalent versions from other Stellantis brands could be built at the same factories as another cost-cutting business decision.

ANE also has it on good authority a compact crossover is also on the agenda, but while the other two cars have received the proverbial stamp of approval, the bigger vehicle hasn't been green-lighted just yet. Apparently, Lancia is currently making projections about whether there would be enough customer demand to justify the investment for a C-segment crossover that would come out towards the end of 2027.

It goes without saying Lancia is interested in competing in other markets rather than remaining an Italian-only affair. Here's hoping it will have more success than the last time when rebadging Chrysler models didn't quite work out. Remember the 200-based Flavia/Fulvia, 300C-based Thema, or the Voyager MPV? Those weren't exactly huge sellers and were quickly pulled off the market…

As a final note, the Ypsilon is still going (relatively) strong by generating 22,783 sales through May despite being an outdated product offered only in Italy. According to data published by trade group ACEA, it outsold the entire Alfa Romeo range in Europe during the first five months of 2021.