A simple video shows the speedometer and time.
In the latest video, ICSI shows how quickly the Tesla Model S Plaid accelerates, in regular conditions somewhere on the road.
The times appear to be in line with previous reports that 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) is possible in around 2.3 seconds (MotorTrend achieved 2.28 seconds). That's 0.2 second more than on the drag strip and 0.3 second more than on the drag strip with 1 foot rollout.
ICSI's results (road):
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.3 seconds (2.1 seconds with 1ft rollout)
- 0-100 mph (160.9 km/h) in 4.7 seconds
Drag strip results:
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.1 seconds (1.9 seconds with 1ft rollout)
- 0-100 mph (160.9 km/h) in 4.1 seconds
The 2.3 second 0-60 and 4.7 second 0-100 mph times are state-of-the-art results for a production car and we are extremely happy that it's an electric car.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 bhp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)