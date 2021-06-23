In the latest video, ICSI shows how quickly the Tesla Model S Plaid accelerates, in regular conditions somewhere on the road.

The times appear to be in line with previous reports that 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) is possible in around 2.3 seconds (MotorTrend achieved 2.28 seconds). That's 0.2 second more than on the drag strip and 0.3 second more than on the drag strip with 1 foot rollout.

ICSI's results (road):

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.3 seconds (2.1 seconds with 1ft rollout)

0-100 mph (160.9 km/h) in 4.7 seconds

Drag strip results:

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.1 seconds (1.9 seconds with 1ft rollout)

0-100 mph (160.9 km/h) in 4.1 seconds

The 2.3 second 0-60 and 4.7 second 0-100 mph times are state-of-the-art results for a production car and we are extremely happy that it's an electric car.

