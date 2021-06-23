A simple video shows the speedometer and time.

In the latest video, ICSI shows how quickly the Tesla Model S Plaid accelerates, in regular conditions somewhere on the road.

The times appear to be in line with previous reports that 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) is possible in around 2.3 seconds (MotorTrend achieved 2.28 seconds). That's 0.2 second more than on the drag strip and 0.3 second more than on the drag strip with 1 foot rollout.

ICSI's results (road):

  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.3 seconds (2.1 seconds with 1ft rollout)
  • 0-100 mph (160.9 km/h) in 4.7 seconds

Drag strip results:

  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.1 seconds (1.9 seconds with 1ft rollout)
  • 0-100 mph (160.9 km/h) in 4.1 seconds

The 2.3 second 0-60 and 4.7 second 0-100 mph times are state-of-the-art results for a production car and we are extremely happy that it's an electric car.

Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla Model S Plaid specs

  • 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
  • battery capacity: N/A
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
    0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
    MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds
  • 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
    Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
  • top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
  • three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
  • system output: 1,020 bhp (about 760 kW)
  • DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
    can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
  • Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
  • Wheels 19" or 21"
  • Cargo 28 cu ft
  • Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)