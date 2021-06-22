At this point, several videos have already proven that the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S is a quick car, beating supercars and other renowned fast nameplates. It once crushed both the GT-R Nismo and Audi R8 in a previous drag race, showing how much of a rocket the latest ultimate non-GT 911 is.

But is the 911 Turbo S Ferrari quick? With fewer cylinders and lesser power output, can it match the Prancing Horse's performance in a straight line?

The 911 Turbo S's fighting chance lies in its great traction, brought about by its all-wheel-drive system. To demonstrate, this drag race video was published by Daniel Abt on YouTube, a match up between the Ferrari F8 Spider and a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet.

To compare the numbers, the 911 Turbo S's twin-turbo 3.8-litre flat-6 engine makes 640 bhp (477 Kilowatts) and 590 lb-ft (800 Newton metres) of torque. Of course, these numbers are sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed PDK, boasting a claimed 0 to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometres per hour) time of 2.6 seconds. Just with these numbers, you know that the 992 Turbo S is a rocket off the line.

But the Ferrari F8 Spider isn't a pushover. Its twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 develops 710 bhp (530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, which is more powerful in terms of power output but a bit short with torque. The Ferrari, however, is lighter than the convertible 911 Turbo S.

With these said, it's expected that the Porsche will be quicker off the line, but can it hold its lead until the end of the quarter-mile drag race?