It's been a while since Volkswagen introduced the ID Buzz Concept at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, but the German automaker has yet to reveal its production version as a passenger van. As a workhorse, though, you can turn your attention to the ID Buzz Cargo revealed in 2018.

While a full reveal seems imminent for the passenger version with the flurry of sightings, albeit using a VW T6 test mule, we have yet to get a glimpse of the production interior – until today.

Gallery: VW ID Buzz Interior Spy Shots

9 Photos

Just like the most recent spy shots, the test mule here disguises itself as the previous generation VW Transporter van. However, a peek inside the cabin reveals a different layout, telling us that it's actually a test bed for the ID Buzz's future interior.

Apart from the updated VW emblem on the steering wheel, the test mule also gets two screens, along with a knob-type gear selector near the instrument cluster. If you'd notice, there's a B mode on the knob, which we all know is used for a more effective regenerative braking.

It's important to note, however, that this could just be a make-shift interior to test out the instruments of the upcoming VW ID Buzz, which means it isn't the final layout just yet. We expect the production version to be a bit sleeker but one thing's for sure – it's far from the futuristic layout of the ID Buzz concept.

The VW ID Buzz is scheduled to be unveiled in 2022 but will be sold first for the European market. The US-spec version will be unveiled in 2023 for the 2024 model year, coming with a simplified lineup: single wheelbase and in passenger van form.