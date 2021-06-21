Are you bored of stock cars competing in drag races? Well then, carwow’s latest drag race is for you as it brings together three cars which are each modified to produce over 1,000 bhp. What happens when you drag race an Audi TT RS, Audi R8 V10, and Porsche 911 Turbo S which are all tuned to Bugatti Veyron levels of power? Let’s find out.

First up we have the humble Audi TT RS, a 5-cylinder powered beast the takes very well to modifications. In stock for the turbocharged inline-5 in the Audi TT RS produces 400 bhp. The example racing today has been tuned by Storm Motorsport and now produces 1,100 bhp (820 Kilowatts) and spending more than the car’s original value in modifications. This nuclear engine routed power through a dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the ground via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The Audi R8 V10 is the pinnacle of Audi’s performance products but it needed some work to match the manic TT RS in this drag race. Thankfully a full twin-turbo kit from Auto Torque boosts power to 1,200 bhp (895 kilowatts). This boosted 5.2-litre V10 engine is now making double its stock horsepower and is ready to take on the toughest drag race competitors.

Finally, we have the 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S. A perennial favourite for drag races, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the quickest cars on earth in stock form. The twin-turbo 3.8-litre flat-6 engine in the 911 Turbo S now makes 1,100 bhp (820 Kilowatts). This boosted engine sends power through a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission and routes power to the pavement via an all-wheel-drive setup.

So which of these crazy 1,000 bhp builds is the quickest in a drag race? Let’s find out.