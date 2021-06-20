If you follow Motor1.com regularly (and you should) you know we have a fondness for the automotive woodcarvings from Woodworking Art on YouTube. It seems like each new project is an evolution from the previous, but each one is exceptional when it comes to detail. However, this could be the best wood-carved scale model of them all.

It helps that the subject of this creation is also one of the most beautiful sports cars ever built. The 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster is a case study in curves, from its flared wheel arches to the low-slung bonnet, the round wings, and dual hump fibreglass boot for the top. Keep that in mind as you watch this 11-minute video, and you will watch it from start to finish because the transformation of a single chunk of wood into this elegant Porsche is as satisfying as it is hypnotic.

Yes, this air-cooled 911 replica starts as a single piece of rectangular Cypress wood. As with the recent projects, the body is traced and cut as one piece instead of two sides. This time around it's pretty much a necessity dictated by the 911's curvaceous body. That also means most of the work can't be done with power tools, and as such, this 911 Speedster comes alive thanks to a hammer, a series of chisels, and incredible talent. We don't know exactly how long this project took, but literally every curved surface on this wood-carved wonder started with a chisel.

As always, the detail work is off-the-scale awesome. The frunk opens to reveal proper storage space. The doors open for a better look at the already-exposed interior, which features the correct dash layout and even a period-accurate Porsche steering wheel. The engine cover opens to show a detailed 3.2-litre flat-six engine, and the five-spoke wheels have tiny Porsche crests on the centre caps. To literally finish it all off, a clear coat is applied before final assembly to make this 911 glow.