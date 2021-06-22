Hybrid versions of the sporty-looking Hyundai Tucson N Line are now available to order with prices starting at just under £35,000. The petrol and mild-hybrid N Line models are already on the market with prices from just over £31,000, but these hybrid versions add extra efficiency to the family SUV range.

Like their more conventionally powered siblings, the N Line hybrids are set apart by their sportier bumpers, bigger spoiler and N Line badging, as well as 19-inch alloy wheels. More “aggressive” twin exhaust tips and edged ‘jewel’ headlights complete the look.

Inside, the cars come with N-branded sports seats in black suede and leather, red stitching and red accents on the dashboard. You also get a dedicated N Line steering wheel and black roof lining hangs, plus metal pedals, foot rests and door steps.

Standard equipment is also unchanged, with LED lights, privacy glass and rear parking sensors joined by a rear-view camera, keyless entry and a digital instrument cluster on the kit list. A 10.25-inch central touchscreen is also included, offering satellite navigation and access to the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration tech.

It’s under the bonnet where the newcomers are set apart. The £34,900 Hybrid model is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, sending 227 bhp through the front wheels. With a six-speed automatic transmission, that car is capable of 0-62 mph in eight seconds flat, but it’ll return 48.7 mpg if driven somewhat more sedately.

The £39,330 Plug-In Hybrid, meanwhile, uses the same 1.6-litre petrol engine, but its electric motor is fed by a much larger 13.8 kWh battery. That can be recharged from the plug and offers up to 38 miles of zero-emission electric driving. Alternatively, the might of the petrol- and electrically-powered motors can be combined to create 261 bhp, which can be sent to the road through all four wheels. That means 0-62 mph takes 8.6 seconds.

However, if you charge the battery regularly and mostly travel short distances, the official WLTP economy test suggests you could manage 201.8 mpg. Perhaps more importantly, company car drivers will be pleased to know the 31 g/km carbon dioxide emissions put the Tucson in the 11 percent company car tax bracket.

“The Tucson has received a tremendous reception in the UK from customers, with nearly a third of our sales attributed to this dynamic SUV,” said Ashley Andrew, the managing director of Hyundai Motor UK. “The additions of Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid powertrains to the N Line trim now mean that customers can choose sporty design and combine it with powertrains that deliver both high levels of performance and efficiency.”