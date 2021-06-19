Old Mercedes CLK Puts V8 Engine To Work In Autobahn Top Speed Run

The second-gen Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class went on sale for the 2002 model year, and the CLK 500 was the top non-AMG variant at launch with a 5.0-litre V8 making 302 bhp and 339 lb-ft of torque. In this video, the V8-powered coupe takes a high-speed blast down the Autobahn.

This 2003 CLK 500 still looks great, even after covering 79,289 miles over the years. Maybe it's the microphone, but even at high speeds, the cabin is very quiet. It seems like a great grand tourer.

The driver makes this run late in the day, and the sun is setting during the later part of the clip. Traffic is light, and this lets the driver remain above 124 mph and even extended driving in excess of 149 mph.

During the first section of the video, there's a glare on the speedometer that makes the velocity difficult to see. Judging by the position of the needle on the gauge, the car is doing over 155 mph.

In the second part of the clip, the driver goes for another run. This time the speedometer reaches the maximum 162 mph a few times. The vehicle's performance still seems effortless at these very high speeds. It seems like Mercedes engineered the CLK specifically for this purpose, given how easy things looked in this clip.

Mercedes replaced the CLK 500 with the CLK 550 in 2007. As the name implies, it received a 5.5-litre V8 instead of a 5.0-litre engine. This boosted the output to 382 bhp and 391 lb-ft.

The range-topping model of the second-gen CLK was the CLK 63 AMG Black Series. The company made 500 of them from 2007 to 2009. They packed a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 making 500 bhp and 465 lb-ft. Power ran through a seven-speed automatic to the rear axle with a limited-slip differential.