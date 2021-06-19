In August 2020, Philippine authorities seized a rare McLaren 620R after the importer claimed the car was a Porsche Cayman in a bid to avoid paying the proper taxes. However, the government doesn't take kindly to such tax dodgers, and it looks as if it, along with several other high-end cars, has been destroyed, which is quite often the end result of such illegal activity. The country's Bureau of Customs posted about the destruction to Facebook.

According to the social media post, the cars were illegally imported between 2018 and 2020, and the 620R went to the big junkyard in the sky alongside some seriously impressive metal. Other cars destroyed alongside the McLaren included a 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur, a Porsche 911 C2S, a used Hyundai Genesis, a Toyota Solara, and others. Authorities destroyed the vehicles by crushing them with a backhoe, rendering them worthless.

The seven cars were destroyed simultaneously with 14 other vehicles at a different port, which comes after the country destroyed another 17 vehicles back in February. In 2017, Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte ordered that illegally imported vehicles be destroyed to show that the government was serious about cracking down on illegal importers.

Duterte's vehicular violence is well-documented. In 2018, the government destroyed nearly £4.5 worth of cars — nearly 100 of them were crushed that year. The public display of destruction is designed to deter would-be illegal importers, though its worthiness is questionable as the country continues to catch illicit imports. We're likely to see more cars destroyed in the future as criminals try to find new ways to circumvent the country's tight import laws and high taxes, though the country has a solid track record of catching them, too.

