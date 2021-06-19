The MC20, Maserati’s “brilliant in-house effort,” is a model we have been waiting for for quite long. The Italian brand finally has a proper two-seater, mid-engine sports car with a killer V6 engine, roomy cabin, and striking design. Like it or not, it’s going to be Maserati’s flagship model for at least several years.

The brand hasn’t started delivering examples to those with early reservations yet and there are rumours the first MC20s will be delivered in September this year. Production is either underway or will begin very shortly, and word on the street is Maserati will build about 450 cars this year. It seems that some final fine-tuning might still be going on judging by a new spy video.

This short 1:30-minute clip comes from the Varryx channel on YouTube and shows us five Maserati MC20 prototypes cruising just outside Ferrari’s factory in Maranello. That’s a weird sight considering the new mid-engined sports car features basically no input from the fabled Prancing Horse brand. In the video, we get to see three blue MC20s, one black, and one white examples.

It has to be noted that there doesn’t seem to be any camouflage covering the test cars, which probably means Maserati isn’t testing anything new. Still, there might be little tweaks under the skin that remain invisible to the eye but we can’t confirm or deny that at the moment.

Gallery: 2021 Maserati MC20: First Drive

55 Photos

The MC20 goes on sale with a brand new, state-of-the-art 3.0-litre V6 engine with an output of 621 bhp and 538 lb-ft of torque. Channeled through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the power ensures the car can sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 201 mph.