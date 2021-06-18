Hyundai’s new rally-inspired i20 N hot hatchback bears a price tag of just under £25,000, the South Korean car maker has confirmed. With a 201 bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine under the bonnet, the new model is coming to do battle with the Ford Fiesta ST, Volkswagen Polo GTI and Mini Cooper S.

The latest addition to Hyundai’s high-performance ‘N’ range, the i20 N comes with a range of motorsport-inspired additions. Among those are the N Corner Carving Differential, a limited-slip diff that’s designed to increase traction. Launch control is also included, while rev-matching technology is on hand to help with smoother gear changes. The car also comes with a range of driving modes, collectively known as the N Grin Control System.

All that is powered by the 1.6-litre petrol engine with its 201 bhp output and 203 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual gearbox, that engine can take the little hatchback from 0-62 mph in 6.7 seconds, before ripping on to a top speed of 142 mph.

That performance comes in exchange for 24,999 of your hard-earned pounds – money that also buys you World Rally Championship-inspired styling, including an aggressive front grille, spoilers and skirts, as well as the distinctive Tomato Red pinstripe that highlights those performance-orientated parts. The 18-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers complete the look.

Inside, the i20 N comes with more sporting accoutrements. The N sports seats are unique to the i20 N, as is the Performance Blue stitching. That hue reappears on some trim accents, while aluminium pedals and the N steering wheel accentuate the sporty feel.

Standard equipment is as generous as you might expect, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system and a similarly sized digital instrument cluster. Heated seats, a heated steering wheel and climate control are also thrown in, along with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology.

“Every Hyundai N model is born at our Namyang R&D Centre in South Korea and honed on the fearsome Nürburgring race circuit in Germany,” said Ashley Andrew, the managing director of Hyundai Motor UK. “And the all new i20 N proves no exception to that rule. During the car's intensive development period, our engineers pushed the i20 N to its limit to create a pure, uncompromising performance driving experience that will provide a lot of fun on the road. Simultaneously, no effort was spared in ensuring the i20 N excels when it comes to criteria such as styling, equipment, connectivity, safety and everyday practicality.”