Against a Volvo, it had to give it a few seconds head start.
Here is one of the first drag races featuring the Tesla Model S Plaid, shared by ICSI recently.
A big surprise: it's against a Volvo (what the heck?), but it was quite fun anyway, as the Plaid gave it a 4-5 second head start and still won with ease.
Tesla's result in this particular race was 10.003 seconds at 147.66 mph, while the best that night was 9.717 seconds at 149.12 mph. An interesting comment under the video is:
"The driver used brakes in both 1/4 mile runs before getting kicked off the drag strip for being too quick without a drag license."
Tesla sells the cars with info that it can do 1/4 mile in 9.23 seconds with a 155 mph trap speed, while Jay Leno's 1/4 mile time was 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed.
The times vary a lot, depending on conditions, battery state-of-charge and temperature. Probably over the coming weeks, we will see a lot of tests of the Plaid acceleration.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 bhp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)