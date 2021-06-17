Leave it to Mansory to take an already opulent vehicle such as the Mercedes G-Class and turn it into something even more grandiose. It goes by the name of Gronos and follows many other builds released by the German tuner for the previous generation of the Austrian-built luxury SUV. If you're wondering why that new car you recently ordered didn't have a yellow paint option, it's likely because Mansory bought all of it.

The build is based on the AMG G63 and includes plenty of carbon fibre body parts, including the rear spoiler. Presumably, the latter is more than just for show and was added to help improve the aerodynamic efficiency of an otherwise brick-shaped off-roader. Beefy wheel arches give the iconic all-terrain vehicle a more muscular look, enhanced by the thicker side profile after adding body-coloured cladding on the doors and wings/fenders.

There's more carbon fibre to be found on the bonnet and the front roof spoiler hosting a pair of LED auxiliary lights. The bumper has dual extra lights as well, while the grille and three-pointed star have made way for Mansory's own design and logo. At the back, the spare wheel cover has been dipped in carbon fibre to round off the exterior changes.

The interior is just as flashy as the body, continuing the predominantly yellow theme with black accents. It's certainly a lot to take in, but Mansory knows its clientele considering the aftermarket specialist keeps pumping out eye-grabbing tuning kits such as the Gronos. There's leather just about everywhere you look, even for the seatbelt buckle.

Limited to 10 units, the AMG G63 by Mansory takes the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine to 850 bhp and a mountain-moving 1,000 Newton-metres (738 pound-feet) of torque. With the newly added muscle, the high-performance SUV now hits 62 mph (100 km/h) in three and a half seconds, thus making it a full second quicker than the standard version. Flat out, it will do 155 mph (250 km/h) or an extra 6 mph (10 km/h) over the G63 equipped with the optional AMG Driver's Package.

No word on pricing, but with Mercedes asking £154,065 before ticking any of the many boxes on the options list, it's safe to say Mansory's upgrade package doesn't come cheap either.