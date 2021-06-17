A standalone brand since 2017, Polestar is providing an early look at its third model set to take the shape of a performance-oriented electric SUV. The brand owned by Geely through Volvo is kicking off the teaser campaign for what will be its first dedicated EV seeing as how the limited-run Polestar 1 coupe was a plug-in hybrid while the Polestar 2 liftback is based on the CMA platform.

Unlike the company's existing models which are only built in China, the Polestar 3 will be assembled in the United States. Production will take place at Volvo's plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina where the S60 midsize saloon has been in production since August 2018. Come 2022, the next-generation XC90 will also be manufactured there.

By producing the Polestar 3 in North America, the company is happy to report delivery times will be reduced and customers will also benefit from a lower asking price. Not only that, but making the electric SUV locally will also have a less environmental impact by not having to ship the vehicles thousands of miles all the way from China.

Details about the SUV are not available at the moment of writing, but the company does say it will usher in a new dedicated electric platform for Polestar and Volvo. We also get to learn the model will have an aerodynamic-driven design and an advanced autonomous driving system. Speaking of tech, the infotainment is going to rely on Google's Android Automotive operating system.

The electric SUV’s styling is expected to take after the 2020 Precept concept featured here, following an announcement made by Head of design Max Missoni in an interview last year with Autocar: "The design language of that car is something that you can and should expect in our future cars, starting with the Polestar 3."

He went on to say the company's Tesla Model X rival will feature a minimalist design inside and out. When that cover is going to come off, expect the appearance to be more Polestar and less Volvo as the design teams are hard at work separating the two brands in terms of aesthetics. Despite the added bulk associated with SUVs, the promise made by company officials is the Polestar 3 will have true performance chops.

Production of the Polestar 3 is scheduled to commence next year, with images and technical specifications to be published in due course.