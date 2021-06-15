We know that a refreshed Porsche Macan is on the way but don't know a whole lot about what's changing. At least until now because Autocar got to drive a prototype and was able to reveal a lot of the updates, including more power for all models.

The base Macan will still have a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder that will now make 261 bhp (195 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-metres) of torque, instead of 248 bhp (185 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) for the current model.

The Macan S gets a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 making 375 bhp (280 kW) and 383 lb-ft (519 Nm), rather than 348 bhp (260 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) from a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 for the existing one.

Finally, the Macan Turbo goes away but upgrades to the GTS let the model take its place. It has a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 with an upgraded ECU and running 33.4 psi (2.3 bar) of boost to make 434 bhp (324 kW) and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm). For comparison, the existing GTS makes 375 bhp (280 kW) and 383 lb-ft (519 Nm), and the Turbo has 434 bhp (324 kW) and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm).

The updated GTS will ride on an air suspension that will be able to drop the ride height by 1 centimetre (0.3937 inches) in Sport Mode. An optional GTS Sport Package will add a torque-vectoring system for moving power side-to-side between the rear wheels.

The spy shots already tell us that there are small exterior styling changes, which is normal for Porsche. The front fascia and rear diffuser are slightly different. Autocar also notes that there are different wheels and new colours on the way.

The cabin will have bigger changes. Autocar says there's a new digital instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch infotainment screen that replaces the current 7.0-inch monitor.

The refreshed Macan will reportedly debut in late July. Because of the upgrades, the price for the GTS will increase, but it allegedly won't be as high as the current Turbo at least in the UK.