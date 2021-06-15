After a long wait, Genesis is officially coming to Europe this summer in select markets where Hyundai's luxury division will begin to accept orders for the G80 saloon and GV80 SUV. The smaller G70 and GV70 will follow shortly, along with the G70 Shooting Brake to compete with the BMW 3 Series Touring, Audi A4 Avant, and Mercedes C-Class Estate.

But what about the G90? Genesis hasn't said a word about whether it plans to bring its flagship on the Old Continent, but even if that's the case, it's certainly not going to be the current generation. The existing model will be phased out soon to make room for the all-new G90 we've spied on numerous occasions. It has now been caught in Europe looking large and in charge.

Gallery: Next-gen Genesis G90 spy photos

20 Photos

Hyundai hopes to succeed with Genesis in Europe where Nissan never gained traction with Infiniti, nor did General Motors with Cadillac. With the G90 being caught in Germany, there are reasons to believe the range-topping model is getting ready to go up against the 7 Series, A8, and S-Class on their home turf. As a refresher, Genesis is prioritising Germany, Switzerland, and UK for its European rollout before bringing its luxury cars to other Euro markets.

Riding on large alloy wheels with an intricate Y-shaped design, the revamped G90 had different layers of camouflage on its stately body. The tiny fixed glass aft the C-pillar could indicate the next-generation model will be longer. As you may recall, Genesis has already stretched the full-size saloon in South Korea where it's selling an extra-long G90 Limousine to take on the Maybach S-Class.

The "Two Lines" design motif is noticeable at the front of the prototype where the new G90 has dual layers of LED lights, each with four individual modules. It's likely a similar story at the back seeing as how the split taillight design has already been applied to the current G90 with the facelift introduced late 2018. Speaking of the existing model, it would appear its dual exhaust design will be carried over to the next generation.

Spy videos from Korea have revealed there will be some major changes inside the cabin, and there are also reports pointing towards a significant modification under the bonnet. If the rumour mill is accurate, the naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 will be retired. Instead, a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 will serve as the beefiest powertrain, potentially with 380 bhp and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm).

It's unclear whether there are plans for a beefier configuration of the V6 to bring back the top-spec G90 to 400-bhp territory, but it would make sense considering how potent its German rivals are. Audi, BMW, and Mercedes continue to offer V8s for the time being, plus a V12 for the Maybach S-Class. BMW will soldier on with the V12-powered M760i until the end of this 7 Series generation, while the A8 facelift is rumoured to get an ultra-luxe Horch version as the last hurrah for the W12.

The camo should come off in the following months as Genesis is expected to launch the new G90 in its domestic market by late 2021. A fully electric version will reportedly arrive in 2022.