You might not know it at first glance, but this is the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. The company updated its performance saloon for the upcoming year, making minor changes to the exterior design and interior layout, plus Mercedes added a sharp new Manufaktur Exclusive Edition to the range and a handful of additional color options.

The Manufaktur Exclusive Edition is a first for the GT 4-Door Coupe and makes its debut atop the GT 53 model. The exterior wears a handsome shade of Rubellite Red metallic, joined by a silver chrome exterior package, and trim-specific 21-inch AMG wheels. The interior sports a Neva Grey Exclusive Nappa leather with Ash wood trim, and a new AMG Performance steering wheel.

And all versions of the 2022 GT 4-Door get a new AMG Performance steering wheel with a twin-spoke design up top, drive mode dials, and seamlessly integrated buttons. Buyers can choose from Nappa leather or Nappa with Dinamica suede for the wheel itself, with heating available on six-cylinder variants and standard on V8 models.

The rest of the cabin gets a variety of new interior leather options like Sienna Brown, Classic Red, Yacht Blue, Deep White, and the aforementioned Neva Grey. Shoppers can also splurge on Exclusive Nappa Leather in Titanium Grey Pearl with yellow contrast stitching, or Exclusive Auburn Brown Nappa leather with black diamond stitching. And for the first time, the GT 4-Door now offers a five-seat configuration with an optional rear bench.

The 43 and 53 models (not available in the UK) use the same turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engines with EQ Boost as they did before, good for 362 bhp (270 kilowatts) and 429 bhp (320 kilowatts), respectively. The GT 43 will hit 60 miles per hour in 4.8 seconds, while the GT 53 gets there in a quicker 4.4 seconds. As for the V8-powered 63 and 63 S models, which are the only models available in the UK, Mercedes-AMG says that it will release engine information at a later date.

What we do know about the upcoming V8 model is that it will get a totally reworked adaptive suspension. The updated AMG Ride Control Plus now uses two pressure limiting valves to control the multi-chamber air suspension setup. One valve manages rebound damping, while the other controls compression damping. Mercedes says that the new suspension will make the GT 4-Door even nicer to drive in Comfort mode and a better performer in Sport and Sport Plus modes.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door family will hit dealerships in Europe and North America sometime later this fall. The company hasn't released pricing details yet, but expect an increase all around. The current GT 4-Door starts at £141,855 for the 63 S 4MATIC+ model.