It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone. While we’ve all been reeling for all kinds of reasons, the Isle of Man TT organisers took this time to analyse both what’s been working and what hasn’t, in order to make new plans for the future. On what would have been Senior Race Day for the 2021 TT, had it been able to go through this year, organisers announced what’s coming for 2022 and 2023.

In terms of the sheer number of IOMTT fans affected, one particular announcement stands out above and beyond the rest. From 2022, live streaming coverage of every qualifying session and every race will be on offer. Fans all over the world will be able to watch the action from the comfort of wherever they happen to be, as long as they have a compatible device with which to view it. The TT is launching its own exclusive streaming service in spring 2022, accessible via a live pass that viewers everywhere will be able to purchase.

If you’re a fan who’s on-site at the TT next year, expanded real-time live coverage will also be offered from various points around the course. While it’s great to see events in person, one thing that’s frustrating about attending a race live is that you can only see the segment of the course that’s in front of you. Thankfully, we live in a time where modern technology can pretty much fix that problem, as long as it’s applied correctly.

While the 2022 Isle of Man TT dates were already confirmed back in March, 2021, organisers have revealed new details about the actual course of events that will take place. TT 2022 will see qualifying take place over six days, with the final session taking place on Friday afternoon. On race days, competitors will have a single warm-up lap in the morning, and roads around the island will open earlier than in previous years.

The Lightweight TT will be renamed to the Bennetts Supertwin TT for 2022. More significantly, the rule book has been changed. Now twin-cylinder machines up to 700cc in displacement will be allowed to participate—including the Aprilia RS 660, the Yamaha MT-07, and the Yamaha YZF-R7.

So far, all changes mentioned will go into effect with the 2022 races. What’s on tap for 2023? How about the number of race days rising from four to six days in total? The total number of races will also expand, from eight races up to ten.

What’s that, you say? You love sidecar racing more than anything? Well, then the TT organizers were clearly thinking of you when they expanded their rule book this time around. As of 2023, sidecar class competitors will be able to use 900cc parallel twin-engine machines, including the likes of the KTM 890 Duke and BMW F 900R.

As always, no one can know what the future will hold—but it’s an intriguing set of proposals that the IOMTT organisers have seen fit to regale us with in 2021. You have at least a year to prepare yourself, so be sure to mark your calendars.