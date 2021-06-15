The government-run organisation in charge of England’s motorways and major A-roads has announced a £218m investment in the east of the country. Highways England says it will plough the money into a range of projects, including work to improve the region’s motorways and A-roads including the A12 and A47.

In total, Highways England says more than 100 schemes will be funded by the investment, with works planned for the M11, A1 and A14, among other stretches of road across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire. The government says motorists, pedestrians and cyclists will all benefit from the planned works, which include road resurfacing, bridge joint replacements and improved signage.

The first projects will begin over the coming weeks, with work planned on the A12 between junctions 15-18 and at junction 25. There, Highways England is going to carry out some concrete repairs and renewal, as well as working on road markings, studs and kerbs. And on the A14 between junction 39 (Higham) and junction 42 (Westley), the organisation will carry out resurfacing work, installation of new traffic signs and replacement of bridge joints.

Martin Fellows, Highways England’s regional director, said the work would improve safety and journey times.

“Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day for work journeys, home deliveries and the movement of goods and services, so it’s essential we keep them in good condition to ensure safety and reliability,” he said. “With this investment, Highways England will continue to deliver the essential maintenance and upgrades throughout the region to improve safety and help keep drivers on the move.

Meanwhile, Roads Minister Baroness Vere said the investment was part of the government’s plan to ‘level up’ the UK’s regions. She also said the improvements would boost the economy in that part of the country.

“As we build back better from the pandemic, this multi-million-pound investment will ensure millions of motorists and road-users in the East of England have access to better journeys, all while improving road safety and boosting the economy right across the region,” she said. “The investment comes in addition to our plans for major dualling and widening schemes on roads such as the A47 and A12, which will begin construction over the next 2 to 3 years. This government will continue to level up connections and improve infrastructure across the country, ensuring everyone, everywhere, can get around quickly and easily.”