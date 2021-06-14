Porsche marketing has outdone themselves with their latest video. There’s no disputing the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is an exciting car but many potential owners want to learn more about its new EV drivetrain. I’m sure many customers are concerned with how the Taycan will handle extreme heat or cold. To answer this question, Porsche used two off-road drift courses, a hot air balloon, a dog sled team, camels, and one very skilled drone pilot. The resulting video is something you’re going to want to watch all day.

The Taycan Cross Turismo is the go-anywhere practical brother of the EV Taycan sports saloon. The Cross Turismo adds ground clearance, plastic body cladding, and rear hatch making it Porsche’s most practical EV offering. To show just how capable the Taycan Cross Turismo is in off-road situations Porsche creates two tracks, one in the sands of a desert and the other on a frozen lake.

The all-wheel-drive setup in the Taycan Cross Turismo uses torque vectoring and benefits from having an electric motor mounted at each axle. In the top Turbo S trim the Taycan Cross Turismo puts down an impressive 750 bhp (560 Kilowatts) and 774 lb-ft (1050 Newton-metres) of torque. The two-speed automatic transmission means the Taycan can always put down the appropriate levels of power depending on your speed.

So can the Taycan Cross Turismo perform off-road in temperatures of 30 degrees Celcius (86 Fahrenheit) or negative 30 degrees Celcius (-22 Fahrenheit)? Based on this incredible video I don’t think owners will have any issues regardless of the outside temperature. This is thanks to Porsche’s attention to detail and rigorous engineering standards that ensure a high-quality product is ready for anything a customer can throw at it.