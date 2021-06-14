We last saw the 2022 Maserati GranTurismo in April when it wore an Alfa Romeo Giulia body. However, this was during the model’s early development phase, and that cloak is now gone as Maserati has released the first teaser images of the all-new model with its production body. However, the company continues to keep it covered under a camouflage wrap, hiding many of the coupe’s styling details.

The wrap can’t hide everything, though, and we can see the coupe will receive new headlights that look similar to those on the MC20. The grille also looks a bit rounder than the outgoing model, flanked by large intakes pushed to the corners. There are no images of the rear, but we’re likely to see the car receive new taillight designs, too. The car appears to wear cladding along the coupe’s C-Pillar, which could hide some unique styling flair.

Gallery: 2022 Maserati GranTurismo Teaser Images

6 Photos

Maserati says the new 2022 GranTurismo will be the brand’s first model to offer a fully electric option, though it’ll be the only one as the company plans to offer every new model with an all-electric powertrain. That’s in addition to the petrol-powered models, which are rumoured to receive Maserati’s Nettuno V6 that powers the new MC20. The mill makes 621 bhp (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-metres) of torque in that application, which pairs to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Right now, the GranTurismo is undergoing intensive road and circuit testing in preparation for finalising the setup. The coupe is expected to debut sometime this year before going on sale for the 2022 model year. An all-new convertible GranCabrio is also expected to debut sometime this year. The All-electric versions of each will break cover in 2022. The Maserati Grecale is also scheduled to launch in 2021, one of 16 cars the company plans to launch through 2024.