Tesla Model S Plaid deliveries are now officially underway and as the name of the car indicates, its main feature is ultra-quick acceleration. Also, Tesla's Elon Musk started the event with his own Plaid test drive at the track.

Here we will take a look at the first videos of acceleration that was never before achieved in a production car.

The Model S can do:

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds with rollout

1/4 Mile 9.23@155 mph trap speed

All that is thanks to the new three-motor, all-wheel-drive system and new battery pack, ready to provide up to about 1,020 bhp (760 kW) of power.

According to the first reactions from the event, Tesla enthusiasts and customers are amazed and some of them already noticed that it's not easy to handle.

Tesla's Elon Musk accelerates in Tesla Model S Plaid at the start of the Plaid delivery event:

Probably soon we will see more presentations and tests as the first batch of cars is out of the gate.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs

390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range

battery capacity: N/A

top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)

three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)

system output: 1,020 bhp (about 760 kW)

DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)

can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes

Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd

Wheels 19" or 21"

Cargo 28 cu ft

Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)

