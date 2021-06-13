Towards the end of May, reports of the VW Group receiving an offer to sell Lamborghini for £8.104 billion surfaced, allegedly coming from a Swiss investment group. There could be a good reason for this, and that's because the Sant'Agata Bolognese automaker is flourishing more than ever.

In fact, Lamborghini said that it's almost sold out for 2021, with 10 months of its production capacity already accounted for. That's according to the marque's CEO Stephan Winkelmann in an interview at the Milano Monza auto show, reported by Automotive News.

Winkelmann bared that Lamborghini is set for strong growth in 2021 – a bold statement considering that we haven't reached the end of this year's first half. According to the automaker, the brand's strong sales figures are because of the free-spending attitude among consumers amid the pandemic lockdowns.

Of note, Lamborghini ended 2020 as its second-best year ever. That's despite a two-month factory shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lamborghini deliveries have surged by almost 25 percent during the first quarter of 2021, according to the AN report.

Much of the success can be attributed to the success of the Urus SUV, but we all know that the Italian marque is headed towards electrification as announced in May.

Production is going strong: Lamborghini has already built 10,000 Urus SUVs

For the uninitiated, Lamborghini is investing €1.5 billion in the next four years to electrify its product portfolio, including hybrid versions of the Huracan, Aventador, and the Urus SUV by 2025.

By 2023, the company will introduce the first series production hybrid to follow the limited-run Lamborghini Sián. For purists, Lamborghini vows performance is its "absolute priority" despite the electrification of its lineup.

Whether this strategy would work with regards to sales is yet to be seen, but remember that 2021 would be a great benchmark for the automaker in terms of success.