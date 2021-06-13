NIO announced that it has received European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EWVTA) for the NIO ES8 all-electric SUV, which was an essential foundation for NIO's entry into Norway and the European market at large.

It means that the ES8 can now be sold and get license plate registrations in all EU countries (and some EU-related like Norway).

NIO is another Chinese brand that is ready to enter the European market, following Xpeng, BYD and Aiways, to name just a few EV manufacturers, as well as SAIC's MG that added plug-ins on top of its conventional lineup.

The NIO ES8, in particular, will be sold first in Norway, starting in September and then probably it will spread across Europe - at least to a few of largest EV markets.

NIO ES8 NIO Battery Swap Station - Power Swap Station 2.0

NIO will offer the ES8 through a direct sales and service network, and its comprehensive offer will include NIO House, NIO App for European users, Power Swap Stations, and NIO Life services.

"Under Regulation (EU) 2018/858, the type approval certification was issued to the NIO ES8 and its systems, components, and separate technical units after corresponding engineering audits and module approvals. The EWVTA refers to the certification issued to a manufacturer for a vehicle type under the EU's vehicle type-approval framework. The Regulation (EU) 2018/858, effective since September 1, 2020, has become the new statutory regulation for vehicle type approval in the EU. The regulation improves the independence of quality and vehicle testing and surveillance of cars already in the EU market."

During the first five months of 2021, NIO has sold some 7,451 ES8 in China so we guess that even a few thousands sold initially in Europe would be an important boost for the company.