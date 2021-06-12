During the Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event, Tesla highlighted changes to the interior, which was completely redone compared to the 2012-2020 Model S. By the way, the exterior was also refined.

According to Tesla's Elon Musk, when you drive the new Model S, it really feels like the future. Let's take a look at the changes.

New screen and tech

The first thing mentioned in the presentation is the new horizontal orientation of the main 17" infotainment screen.

Below you can find two inductive bays for phones. The new Tesla is ready for multi-device Bluetooth.

Yoke steering wheel

There is of course the yoke steering wheel, which provides a better view, but for many is still a controversial change. Elon Musk said that once you try it, you will think it's great, so we look forward to the reviews.

Tesla Model S Plaid yoke

Auto Shift

Another thing is that Tesla got rid of the drive mode selector (D, N, R, P), to reduce the number of input signals from the driver. The car will be learning and adapting to the driver with the Auto Shift feature. Of course, the driver will still be able to use the infotainment screen to select the driving mode if the car does not guess correctly. Only time and reviews will tell us how smart it really is.

Tesla Model S Plaid Auto Shift

More space

After the redesign, there should be more space inside and especially the rear seats should be more comfortable.

For the first time, there is also a small infotainment screen for the rear row.

Tesla Model S Plaid interior

Hidden Air Vents

There are hidden air vents, both in the front and rear, controlled through the screens. It feels like an invisible AC, according to Elon Musk.

The climate control is three-zone, and by the way, the seats are ventilated.

Sound

Thanks to the "Tesla Acoustic Glass", the new Model S should be quieter and 22 speakers should provide an "incredible" sound.

Elon Musk said that we should expect a home theatre experience.

New user interface

The user interface (UI) is all-new and partially customisable with a connection to the calendar/places. At the demonstration, it looked really responsive, quick and attractive.

PS5-level performance

The computing power of the new Tesla flagship will be at PS5-level, which sounds enough not only to handle the advanced infotainment, but also to enable play of popular video games.

Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Day: PS5-Level Performance

Trunk

And here is a quick look at the trunk, which seems as big as previously: