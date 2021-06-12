Ford celebrated its glorious return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race by presenting the GT Mk II supercar in the summer of 2019. It was a highly limited, no-limitations track beast of which just 45 were made, each with a starting price of £850,000. Basically, it was a car that was as fast as any GT3 car but, obviously, you couldn't drive it on public roads.

Upgrades inspired by that car could be coming to the final series of road-legal Ford GT. That’s according to information by MuscleCarsAndTrucks based on recent photos of a GT prototype posted on a Facebook group. As a reminder, the sold-out Blue oval supercar will go out of production next year.

Gallery: Ford GT MkII (2019)

32 Photos

When asked about the GT prototype, Ford simply said the vehicle is “not Ford Motor Company property.” However, that doesn’t mean it’s not related to the automaker as FoMoCo is actually partnering with Canada’s Multimatic for the production of the GT supercar.

According to the available information, the test car had a bonnet scoop and wing extractor vents very similar to those seen on the GT Mk II, as well as visual enhancements inspired by the GT Studio Collection Edition. For those who were hoping to see the track-only supercar’s wing on a road-legal version of the GT, we have bad news - it seems that this would be a bit too extreme for Ford.

There’s no word on whether the aerodynamic and visual upgrades will be complemented by performance upgrades under the bonnet, though MC&T says that it’s plausible. The most powerful production car Ford has ever built so far is the 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 with 760 bhp, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the GT send-off model could top that figure.

Compared to the GT Mk II, the final series of road-legal GTs will obviously have a very different role. While the track-only beast answered the question “how would the car perform with all the limitations lifted,” the send-off run before production ends next year will be made for the open road.