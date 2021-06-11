The Audi RS6 Avant is already one of the coolest wagons in the world, but ABT wants to make the estate even more special by launching the Johann Abt Signature Edition. It's limited to just 64 cars and marks 125 years since the Abt family set up its workshop in 1886.

The RS6 Avant Johann Abt Signature Edition makes 790 bhp (589 kilowatts). There's generally 723 pound-feet (980 Newton-metres) of torque, but it can peak at 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). For comparison, a stock RS6 Avant makes 591 bhp (441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).

Gallery: ABT Audi RS 6 Johann Abt Signature Edition

This power gets the Abt-tuned wagon to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in 2.91 seconds, versus 3.6 seconds for the stock version. It can also hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 9.79 seconds and 186 mph (300 kph) in 28.35 seconds.

To make the RS6 Avant so much quicker, ABT installs in-house developed turbochargers, larger intercoolers, and an extra oil cooling system. There's a bespoke engine control unit, too. The new exhaust has four, 102-millimetre-diameter matte black stainless steel tailpipes.

ABT also fits a height-adjustable suspension, including new anti-roll bars.

The tweaked look for the body features a new front fascia and rear elements that are made from carbon fibre with a red metallic thread in the weave. It rides on 22-inch forged wheels that each weigh just 7.72 pounds (3.5 kilograms).

There's more of the red-tinged carbon fibre as trim throughout the cabin. The seats, doors, armrest, and door sills have “Since 1896” lettering on them.

In an odd touch, each of the 64 cars comes with a time capsule that has a fragment from the anvil at the original Abt-family workshop.