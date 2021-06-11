The Tesla Model S Plaid is in the hands of 25 lucky reservation holders today. Tesla says the Plaid is "the best car in the world" and we will soon find out.

On stage at the live delivery event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Plaid will charge 187 miles in just 15 minutes and has a range of 390 miles. The tri-motor powertrain creates 1,006 bhp (750 kW). The Plaid also has the lowest drag coefficient of any production vehicle at 0.208 Cd.

New acoustic glass will make the Plaid much quieter and the new Tesla features a new 22-speaker audio system with 920 watts.

More importantly, the Model S Plaid's interior showcases a new user interface (UI) with the claimed computing power of a Sony Play Station 5. So in other words, very fast processing speed, likely the fastest of any production car.

Gallery: Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Day

43 Photos

Tesla has impressive acceleration and top speed claims for the Plaid, including hitting 60 mph in 1.99 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 9.23 seconds with a 155 mph trap speed. The EV maker also says the Plaid can hit 200 mph.

Additionally, the improved power curve of the motors can maintain 1,000 bhp all the way to the top speed of 200 mph.

Musk also stated that the Plaid has a heat pump and improved thermals. He claims multiple 0-60 mph runs thanks to the new thermal management system. This could also mean longer and better track days. The former Model S was known for overheating at the track.

The event started with Elon Musk driving the new Model S Plaid on the test track at the Fremont factory with his black Plaid jacket.

The Model S Plaid was supposed to be delivered to customers earlier this year but there have been multiple delays.

On the stage, Elon Musk said production would start with a few hundred per week initially, then 1,000 a week by the next quarter of this year. Currently, the starting price of the Model S Plaid is £118,980.