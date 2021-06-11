The Alpina XD3 and XD4 receive a series of upgrades to keep the diesel-powered, performance crossovers fresh.

Power comes from an upgraded 3.0-litre inline-six quad-turbo diesel mill that makes 389 bhp (290 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-metres), which is an increase of 22 lb-ft (30 Nm) over the earlier version. This engine lets the XD3 and XD4 hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in 4.6 seconds. The top speed is 166 mph (267 kph) for the XD3 and 167 mph (268 kph) for the XD4.

Gallery: 2022 Alpina XD3 And XD4

5 Photos

The brand also has a turbodiesel, mild-hybrid version of the XD3. It uses a twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six that makes 350 bhp (261 kW) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm). The model reaches 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 158 mph (254 kph).

Alpina creates a specific calibration for the adaptive dampers. There are also springs that are stiffer and lower the centre of gravity. The models benefit from an updated variable sports steering system that provides sharper handling. The standard features now include the BMW Parking Assistant and electrically folding exterior mirrors.

The company installs higher-performing brake pads. Buyers can upgrade to drilled, composite discs that measure 15.6 inches in front and 15.7 inches at the back.

You can identify the updated models on the outside because Alpina installs a new front fascia and rear diffuser to the crossovers. They ride on a 20-inch version of the brand's classic multi-spoke wheels that have lockable hub covers and have hidden air valves. There is also a 22-inch variant of this design.

Inside, Alpina can outfit the cabin with custom piping, stitching, embroidery, punching, and embossing, depending on the customer's desires.

The updated XD3 and XD4 begin deliveries in Europe in November. Prices for the XD3 start at £67,950 and for the XD4 UK pricing hasn't been announced yet but expect an increase of approximately £2750 over the X3D.