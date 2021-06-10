Infiniti's teaser campaign continues for its 2022 QX60. It's been a very long teaser campaign that technically started with the unveiling of the QX60 Monograph prototype back in September 2020. It previewed styling cues for the revamped crossover, but the months-long campaign is nearly over with June 23 being the QX60's curtain call. And now, Infiniti is turning to Hollywood for serious star power to put an exclamation point on the saga.

Not only will accomplished actress Kate Hudson star in a short film titled Infiniti Presents: Conquer Life in Style with All-New QX60, calling the shots behind the camera will be noted Hollywood director Zack Snyder. The Oscar-nominated actress has over 40 films to her credit, not the least of which being Almost Famous and Bride Wars. Snyder's credits include films such as 300, Watchmen, and of course a run of DC Extended Universe flics with his four-hour cut of Justice League being the most recent.

"Approaching this project, we wanted to celebrate the many roles our target customers play from the boardroom to school drop-off," said Infiniti Global Marketing General Manager Phil York. "Few people conquer as many roles with the heart and grace of Kate Hudson. She has a real, approachable style that invites people into her world."

This is all well and good, but what does Infiniti's latest teaser tell us about the new QX60? Unfortunately, there's nothing fresh to pull from this announcement, other than some bragging rights to Infiniti for some legitimately impressive Hollywood connections. We don't even get a taste of this short movie, though based on the work portfolios of Hudson and Snyder, expect something funny and perhaps a tad dark.

Beyond that, we already know the 2022 QX60 will have sharper styling and upgraded tech. On that front, it will be the first Infiniti to use the company's tweaked ProPilot suite for improved responses on automated systems. The all-wheel-drive underpinnings are updated, and we know at least one engine option will be the familiar 3.5-litre V6.

Save the date for June 23, as Infiniti will air the short movie for the world and you'll be able to see it right here at Motor1.com.