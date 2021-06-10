The new Ford Maverick is still fresh in the minds of many following its June 8 debut. The unibody truck is small in stature, boasts impressive fuel economy with a standard-issue hybrid powertrain, and it should be exceptionally versatile when it comes to carrying both people and things. It seems such a vehicle would be a perfect fit for European markets, but we may never know for sure.

That's because Ford isn't sending the Maverick across the pond, according to Automotive News Europe. The report doesn't offer a specific reason, but it does offer a reminder that truck sales in Europe have never been very strong and recently, demand has dropped significantly. Nissan, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz have exited the segment completely, but Ford is still there with the Ranger. Last year the Blue Oval sold just over 43,000 of its mid-size trucks in the region, and the Maverick would likely compete for those sales instead of adding new buyers. By comparison, Ranger sales in the US were more than double those in Europe.

Still, one can't help but wonder if this is a missed opportunity for Ford. Buyers all over the world are soaking up compact SUVs but there isn't much of a proper small truck market. With the Maverick expected to achieve 40 miles per gallon in hybrid trim, it could be an attractive alternative to a small crossover with limited space for cargo. And with a modest starting price of just over $20,000 (approx. £14,000) in the US (with mandatory destination charges included), it's shaping up to be affordable, too.

Though the answer for Europe right now is no, we suspect Ford executives will follow the Maverick's progress very closely to see how the truck-hungry US audience responds. In many ways, this new offering is an anti-truck in the eyes of die-hard American truck culture, but if buyers step up, who knows where the Maverick could end up a few years down the road.