The 11th generation Honda Civic made its global debut in late April 2021. That is, the Civic saloon made its debut. Once upon a time, automakers would debut a model in all its trims but this time around, Honda is keen to differentiate between the saloon and hatchback versions of its ever-popular compact cruiser.

What are the differences, exactly? Aside from the obvious, we don't entirely know just yet but we'll find out on 23 June. That's when Honda will make the Civic Hatchback official, and apparently, it won't just be a simple pull-the-tarp affair. Accompanying the Margaritaville-themed teaser photo, Honda sent a short announcement outlining plans for a full-on virtual concert. Joining the Civic hatch on stage will be Canadian pop duo Majid Jordan and American artist H.E.R., who was part of a similar music-themed debut for the Civic saloon back in April.

As for the actual car, there's no reason to expect significant changes between the saloon and hatchback, except for a hatch in place of a boot lid. We are told the hatchback will offer a six-speed manual for drivers not wanting the standard-issue CVT. We don't know if it will be offered with the saloon's two UK engine options, which include a 1.0-litre four-cylinder good for 124 bhp (93 kilowatts) or a 1.5-litre turbo making 180 bhp (134 kW).

Styling-wise, the hatchback is typically the more sport-themed choice and it might bring a bit more bite to the saloon's conservative, Accord-inspired exterior. The new Civic is rather handsome inside, however, with digital displays and a cool dash wearing honeycomb-mesh trim spanning its length. It's nicely equipped as well, with an updated version of the Honda Sensing safety suite of systems. Dipping into the options will reveal a 9-inch touchscreen display, a 12-speaker Bose stereo, and plenty of luxury items for the compact working-class hero.

The 2022 Civic saloon, which is not sold in the UK, goes on sale later this year.