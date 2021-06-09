According to Wikipedia, “auto detailing is an activity of systematically performing operations and procedures that keep the vehicle in its best possible condition, especially cosmetic, as opposed to mechanical.” This is the simplest explanation of a complex process that has the only mission of keeping your car’s appearance as good as (or even better than) brand new. We’ve seen detailing experts doing their job on many different vehicles but this is actually the first time we will talk about motorhome detailing.

The nature of a motorhome means it is much more difficult to wash and clean it than a car. In this case, this 1990 Toyota Itasca Spirit motorhome has been sitting for way too long without anyone’s attention and it was finally time for a complete and thorough wash. Interestingly, you may not believe it at first sight but this Japanese motorhome has just 50,000 original miles on the clock.

When you are detailing a recreational vehicle, you have to deal with things you don’t see in a car. For example, the shower was really, really dirty on this motorhome, while the refrigerator was full of lots of mould. As you can see from the first two minutes of this video, there’s a lot of extracting and washing coming in the next half an hour. If you enjoy that kind of stuff - sit back, relax, and enjoy.

A motorhome wash starts from the inside as opposed to what most of the detailers do with regular cars, SUVs, and trucks. The reason for that is very simple - there’s just so much work inside the cabin that you just need to start from there. In this case, everything starts with a good deep vacuuming of the interior, followed by the so-called dry extracting. Basically, it’s compressed air combined with a powerful vacuum to get all the deep embedded dirt and sand out to the surface.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. The entire 36-minute video is full of very interesting (and exhausting) cleaning and washing processes. Enjoy it!