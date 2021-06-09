Rolls-Royce is a bespoke brand that prides itself on craftsmanship and exclusivity. Those two traits were on full display last month when the company revealed the one-off Boat Tail model, but Rolls’ taste for the unique goes one step beyond the car. The automaker partnered with Swiss watchmaker Bovet 1822 to create and design a pair of watches for the car’s owners that can be worn or fitted into the dash.

Bovet created a new 18-karat, 44-millimetre white gold case designed and tested to automotive-industry vibration and crash safety standards. Bovet installed a special tourbillon that’s designed to keep the timepieces accurate against vehicle vibrations, giving the watches a five-day power reserve so they can sit in the dashboard without the owner worrying about the accuracy. A handcrafted, gold Spirit of Ecstasy sits on the tourbillion bridge just below the watch face that features the same Caleidolegno veneer that’s used on the Boat Tail’s aft deck.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Bovet 1822 Watches

14 Photos

Each watch face is finished with the owner’s names, though they’re not visible in the photos. The gentleman’s timepiece case is highly polished, while the lady’s watch is ornately engraved and accented with blue lacquer. On the reverse side, each watch features a Boat Tail sculpture, which matches the colour of the full-size car. However, each has its own qualities, like the celestial arrangement of the night sky over the man’s place of birth on his birth date and a floral bouquet on the lady’s.

Rolls-Royce says the watches took a total of 3,000 hours to complete, and that’s on the conservative side, says the company. Rolls made the Boat Tail with the timepieces in mind, designing a special drawer lined with the Boat Tail’s seat leather that’s capable of storing the timepieces, straps, chains, and pendants when not in use. The watches were made to the owner’s exact specifications.