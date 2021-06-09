The time for the mid-cycle refresh has arrived for the BMW X3 and X4, the German automaker giving both lineups an overhaul in the design department while adding new technologies and features. The updated lineup includes the hotter X3 M and X4 M variants, too. BMW has detailed the styling changes, highlighted the new features and specs, and provided pricing for the updated models; however, there aren’t any significant surprises with the changes.

Both get new exterior styling for the 2022 model year, receiving thinner headlights, a larger kidney grille, and redesigned front bumpers that sport triangular-shaped vertical air intakes, though the two receive unique front-end styling elsewhere. It’s similar news at the rear, with the X3 and X4 receiving redesigned bumpers and taillights. The M Sport package returns for the 2022 model year, giving both models a more aggressive appearance without the cost of being a full-blown M model.

The X3 M40i differentiates itself from other X3s with a unique BMW M kidney grille, an M logo, M exterior mirrors, and unique tailpipe trim. The X4 M40i receives several of the same styling tweaks. The larger kidney grilles and thinner headlights adorn the X3 M and X4 M, too, though each model gets a more aggressive front bumper with larger openings to provide better cooling capabilities for the performance machines. Both receive M-specific rear bumpers and other sporty touches at the rear.

BMW took inspiration from the new 4 Series in redesigning the X3 and X4’s interior, which look similar to the outgoing models’. However, there are several tweaks that give it a fresh feel. The centre console is redesigned with a new layout, which sits below the reworked instrument panel and the new 10.25-inch infotainment display in the X3. The Live Cockpit Professional upgrade grows that screen to 12.3 inches while upgrading the instrument cluster to a 12.3-inch display. The larger screens are standard in the X4.

For the two M models, which are only available as Competition models in the UK, interior specialities include power M sport seats with illuminated M logos, Merino leather upholstery, Alcantara knee pads on the centre console, the M multifunction steering wheel, and more. Completion models receive M-branded seat belts.

The X3 and X4 lineup see modest price increases depending on the trim, though the starting price for the M models is unchanged. The X3 M starts at £85,100, with the X4 M costing £86,860.

Model Max Power (hp) Peak Torque (Nm) Acceleration

(0-62mph)



Top Speed (mph)** Fuel economy (mpg)* CO2 emissions (g/km)* OTR Starting Price*** X3 M Competition 510 650 3.8 155 25.68 – 26.16 251-241 £85,100 X4 M Competition 510 650 3.8 155 26.4 - 26.16 248-238 £86,860

The UK pricing for the rest of the X3 and X4 lineup is as follows:

Model Max Power (hp) Peak Torque (Nm) Acceleration

(0-62mph)



Top Speed (mph) Fuel economy (mpg)* CO2 emissions (g/km)* OTR Starting Price*** X3 xDrive20i 184 300 8.4 133 33.63 – 37.66 197-175 £43,370 X3 xDrive30e 252 420 6.1 130 108.65 – 141.24 58-43 £50,600 X3 M40i 360 500 4.9 155** 29.73 – 32.1 221-204 £59,010 X3 xDrive20d 190 400 7.9 132 43.46 – 48.7 174-153 £44,310 X3 xDrive30d 286 650 5.7 152 40.35 – 45.56 183-160 £51,510 X3 M40d 340 700 4.9 155** 38.7 – 42.8 190-171 £58,560

Model Max Power (hp) Peak Torque (Nm) Acceleration

(0-62mph)



Top Speed (mph) Fuel economy (mpg)* CO2 emissions (g/km)* OTR Price*** X4 xDrive20d 190 400 7.9 132 43.46 – 49.56 174-153 £49,010 X4 xDrive30d 286 650 5.7 152 40.35 – 46.31 181-159 £54,410 X4 M40d 340 700 4.9 155** 38.7 – 42.8 188-168 £61,120 X4 M40i 360 500 4.9 155** 29.73 – 32.47 221-202 £61,910

*Fuel consumption and CO2 emission s are preliminary figures calculated using a vehicle fitted with basic equipment in Germany.

**Electronically governed.



*** Preliminary on-the-road pricing, subject to confirmation of VED band.

Production for the 2022 X3 and X4 begins this August at BMW Plant Spartanburg (USA). UK order books are open now with first customer deliveries starting from September 2021.

