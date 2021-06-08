Niels van Roij Design continues to work on its one-off Ferrari Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage. A new gallery of images shows the subtle process of creating the shape of the upcoming machine. The renderings highlight the company's different ideas for coming up with the look of this special vehicle.

These designs let the builder decide on a final look for the car over the course of about 12 months. The company now has a full-scale clay model of the vehicle and is in preparation to build the real thing with hand-formed, aluminium body panels.

The look clearly evokes the original, one-off Daytona Shooting Brake from the 1970s. It retains the shark-shaped nose with an ochre-coloured light bar at the leading edge. At the back, there's a split rear deck that opens along the spine in the centre.

"The angle of the B-pillar is new as the car will feature very large, and remote controlled, butterfly side windows. The fast rake of the shooting brake rear end was a complex task to resolve, as it had to fit the proportional statement of the modern base vehicle, whilst linking subtly to the past," Niels van Roij said.

The company plans for the Ferrari Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage to be complete by the end of the year. It reportedly uses the chassis and running gear from a Ferrari 599. The naturally aspirated 6.0-litre V12 should provide plenty of power and a fantastic sound for this one-off, retro homage.

Architect Bob Gittleman commissioned the original Ferrari Daytona Shooting Brake (gallery above) using a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 as the starting point. Ferrari importer Luigi Chinetti Jr. sketched the shape, and coachbuilder Panther Westwinds in Britain did the actual construction. The final delivery happened in 1976.