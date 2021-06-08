It was three months ago when Peugeot unveiled the new 308 and now the German side of Stellantis is teasing the Opel/Vauxhall sister car. The revamped Astra shows off sharp design accents while providing a peek inside the cabin, confirming it'll be a vast departure from the outgoing model. The official preview demonstrates the compact hatchback is more than just a rebadged version of its French cousin, boasting a significantly different look inside and out.

The exterior styling takes after the latest Mokka crossover, with similar matrix LED headlights flanking what Vauxhall refers to as its Vizor front-end treatment originally seen on the 2018 GT X Experimental Concept. Another teaser image shows a section of the rear end, revealing the new Astra is the latest model to proudly carry the model's name across the centre of the tailgate, akin to arch rivals VW Golf, Ford Focus, and SEAT Leon.

Gallery: Vauxhall Astra (2022) Teaser

6 Photos

Stepping inside the cabin, that dual-screen setup immediately makes us think of the Mokka with its 12-inch fully digital instrument cluster accompanied by a 10-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. Much like in the crossover, the central display is slightly tilted towards the driver and there are some traditional buttons underneath for quick access.

The steering wheel appears a tad fancier than what you'll find in the Mokka, and at the same time, it's different compared to the Peugeot 308's. We are hoping those glossy black controls are traditional buttons rather than touch-sensitive keys we're beginning to see more of with recent car debuts. Although it looks extremely familiar, the logo on the steering wheel is actually an updated version unveiled at the end of 2020.

Vauxhall is tight-lipped regarding the technical specifications, but it does confirm the Astra is going to be electrified for the very first time in its 30 years on the market. If it's anything like the 308, expect two plug-in hybrid, front-wheel-drive models with an electric motor rated at 81 kW and a 12.4-kWh battery pack. In the Peugeot, there's a petrol engine with either 148 bhp or 180 bhp for a combined output of 178 bhp and 222 bhp, respectively. The French hatchback in both PHEV configurations has a zero-emissions range of up to 37 miles (60 kilometres) per WLTP.

The plug-in hybrid Astra should be available alongside a conventional turbocharged 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine and a diesel 1.5-litre with a choice between a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic. There are rumours of a high-performance electrified VXR model with roughly 300 bhp and all-wheel drive, but nothing is official at this point.

Meanwhile, Opel says it will unveil the overhauled Astra soon and will bring back production at home in Rüsselsheim, Germany later this year. Vauxhall Astra production at Ellesmere Port in the UK remains uncertain. Fans of long roofs will be happy to hear the hatchback will be joined by a more practical Sports Tourer estate.