A new version of the Bugatti Chiron is on the way, judging by the hypercar's brand new teaser campaign. The company's info heavily hints that the upcoming reveal is somehow related to the earlier Chiron Super Sport 300+.

The new Chiron variant will debut on 8 June at 09:00 AM BST, so there won't be a long wait to see it.

The teaser image doesn't reveal much of anything. It depicts a white Chiron with its lights on. A turbine in the background hints at the vehicle being in a wind tunnel for aerodynamic improvements. Although, there's no sign of major styling changes in this picture.

One possibility is that this is the production version of the Chiron Super Sport 300+. When the prototype debuted in 2019, Bugatti said that the variant for customers wasn't coming until 2021, making the timing right to debut it now. The company intended to build 30 of them. While the original one-off was capable of 304.773 mph (490.484 kph), the variant for buyers had an electronically limited speed of 273.4 mph (440 kph).

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ uses the 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine with 1,578 bhp from the Centodieci. It has a revised body to be more slippery through the air, including a longtail rear end.

The production-spec Chiron Super Sport 300+ had an asking price of €3.5 million (nearly £2.5 million at current exchange rates). Allegedly, there is an option to install a roll cage and remove the electronic speed limiter. Buyers can also reportedly get access to VW Group's Ehra-Lessien test track where there is an oval with a 5.4-mile (8.7-km) long straight for unleashing the vehicle's speed.