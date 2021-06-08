BMW’s new iX electric SUV will be launched in the UK in November, with prices starting at just under £70,000. At launch, the mid-size 4x4 will come with a choice of two high-performance all-electric powertrains, and a choice of two well-appointed trim levels.

The £69,905 starting price will get you the xDrive40 powertrain, which comes with a 71 kWh battery and a 322 bhp electric motor. That combination offers a range of 257 miles from a single charge and a 0-62 mph time of 6.1 seconds, as well as a 124 mph top speed.

Alternatively, customers can choose the xDrive50 powertrain, which ups the power output to 516 bhp and gives you the larger 105 kWh battery. With that on board, the iX will manage 380 miles between charges, while the electric powertrain allows it to dash from a standstill to 62 mph in just 4.6 seconds.

Those two will eventually be joined by the M60 powertrain, which will offer something in the region of 600 bhp. For now, though, those two are your sole options. Charging times vary depending on the battery you choose, with the xDrive40 offering 150 kW charging whereas the xDrive50 can charge at up to 190 kW. Assuming you can find a charger that powerful, that means charging the entry-level powertrain from 10 to 80 percent takes 31 minutes, while the xDrive50 takes 35 minutes to manage the same feat.

As part of the iX package, BMW has promised to offer those who buy through BMW dealers a BMW charging card, which offers access to “special tariffs” at public charge points. In particular, the Ionity Plus and BP Pulse packages will be offered to iX customers without a subscription fee for the first 12 months.

iX customers will also get a choice of two trim levels, with the basic Sport model joined by the motorsport-inspired M Sport. Both versions are available with either powertrain, although the M Sport trim costs £3,000 more than the Sport.

The cheaper Sport model comes with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional digital instrument display and next-generation iDrive infotainment system, as well as some driving assistance technology. Standard features also include four-zone air conditioning, heated front seats and black exterior touches as part of the Shadow Line exterior trim pack. Better still, you get a Harman Kardon audio system, as well as 21-inch alloy wheels.

In exchange for your extra £3,000, BMW will sell you the M Sport with its aerodynamic bodykit and dark tail light glass. The sportier-looking model also comes with M Sport brakes and dark Anthracite roof lining.