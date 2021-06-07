There's certainly no shortage of teasers for the new Land Cruiser as Toyota has dropped a couple of fresh clips with its hotly anticipated flagship SUV. Programmed to break cover on Wednesday, the LC300 shows off its taillight design while revealing a bit more of its brawny front fascia design in two blink-and-you-miss-it videos.

Toyota isn't willing to share any technical specifications related to the next-generation Land Cruiser, but as you are probably aware by now, most of them have made their way onto the world wide web. Documents believed to be originating from the firm's South African division have emerged onto social media, revealing key facts such as the TNGA-F platform and a ten-speed automatic transmission.

The LC300 will be catching the downsizing bug by dropping the thirsty V8 petrol and diesel engines in favour of significantly more efficient V6s with an extra punch. If recent leaks are legit, the turbo 3.5-litre V6 is going to pack a healthy 409 bhp (305 kilowatts) and 650 Newton-metres (480 pound-feet) of torque. The 3.3-litre diesel will be good for 302 bhp (225 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft).

Aside from new underpinnings, transmission, and engines, the next-generation Land Cruiser will feature an overhauled interior to keep up with the times. That's exactly what the doctor ordered seeing as how the outgoing model has been around for nearly 14 years and is showing its age inside the cabin despite being updated over the course of its long life cycle.

Because even a reputable off-roader could use a bit more spice, Toyota is introducing a GR Sport version with slightly more aggressive styling to join the luxury-oriented trim level. Both will share high-tech features varying from an underbody camera part of the 3D Multi-Terrain Monitor system and head-up display to four-zone climate control and a 14-speaker JBL sound system. A 12.3-inch infotainment has also been mentioned in the internal documents that have emerged in recent weeks.

Toyota Middle East will livestream the world premiere of the new Land Cruiser on 9 June, and you can rest assured Motor1.com will cover it.